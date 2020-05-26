Kelter, Bernadette C.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GREENFIELD/PINE BLUFF - Sister Bernadette C. Kelter, SSF, age 88 died on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Our Lady of the Angels. Bernadette was born August 12, 1931, the daughter of Michael and Gertrude (Esser) Kelter.

Survivors include her sisters, Sister Catherine Kelter of Greenfield and Mary (George) Zimmerman of Madison; a brother-in-law, Robet Bascle of Hattiesburg, MS; a niece, Kyra (Charles) Collen of Hattiesburg, MS; and a nephew, Michael Zimmerman of Madison; other relatives and friends. Bernadette was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Barbara Bascle; brothers, Bernard Kelter and Robert Kelter; and a niece, Nicole Cornish.

Bernadette entered the convent in 1945 where she attended high school at St. Joseph convent. Her teaching ministry spanned the years 1951-1980. She taught in Fort Atkinson, IA, Highland, WI, Wheaton, Il, again in Fort Atkinson, IA, then Nenno, Hartford, and Menomonee Falls. In 1980 she became a Certified Nurse's Aide (CNA) and worked for T Home Health Care, Seton Health Center, Franciscan Home Health Care and Covenant Home Health Care. She retired after that at Campbellsport and loved it.