Kelso, Betty Ruth (Johnson)

MADISON - Betty Ruth Kelso (Johnson) was called home on May 28, 2020. She was born on September 14, 1925, and grew up in Token Creek. She moved to Madison and married Lester Kelso. They had one son, Terry. She worked for Oscar Mayer for over 30 years. She was an avid bowler and loved attending the state tournaments. Her big enjoyment every summer was a going on vacation to Hayward with her family! She loved boating and fishing on the Chippewa Flowage. She really enjoyed meeting her brother Duane and Frances at the VFW post 8483 for a good game of euchre and lots of laughs, too! Betty loved her home on Dakota Drive and lived there for over 50 years. She had great neighbors and friends.