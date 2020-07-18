Kelly, Ronald S.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Ronald S. Kelly, age 88, passed away on July 13, 2020, at UW Hospital in the arms of his family. Ron was born on July 29, 1931, in Madison, Wis. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Ron and his brother, Jack, who were inseparable growing up, were raised by their dedicated mother Esther who worked full-time at the Madison Parks Department. Ron attended Madison West High school. He met the love of his life, Mary Kay Cafferty from Edgewood High, in 1949 at the Ice Cream Shop on Regent Street, a popular social gathering spot of their era. They were married for 61 years and were loving parents to five children.

Ron attended UW-Madison where he studied economics. He was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He was accepted into the ROTC and rose to first lieutenant in the US Army. He was subsequently stationed in Fukuoka, Japan with the Army Corps of Engineers where their first son, Dan, was born. After returning from Japan, Ron's first job was at Oscar Mayer where he worked on the production line. He rose up the ranks, assuming managerial positions including Plant Manager for the Oscar Mayer plant in Chicago and, ultimately, served as a Senior Vice President in Madison until his retirement. Known for his tireless work effort, he started his own small business after retirement. Most recently, he was a part-time operations consultant for Teel Plastics.