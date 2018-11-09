Try 1 month for 99¢

MINOCQUA—Betty M. Kelly, age 93, of Minocqua, died Oct. 26, 2018. Betty was born June 8, 1925, to Joseph (Adele) Baer in Madison.

She is survived by her five children and their spouses; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Kelly and grandson, Mike Kelly.

A funeral Mass will be held at HOLY FAMILY CHURCH in Woodruff, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at 11 a.m., with a gathering from 10 a.m., until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to HYF, Dr. Kate Hospice, PO Box 770, Woodruff, WI 54568. Online condolences may be shared at www.nimsgernfuneral.com. Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Services is serving the family.

