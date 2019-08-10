MADISON—Maria “Toni” Kellor, age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 6, 2019. She was born to Amado and Araceli Alaniz in McAllen, Texas on April 28, 1937. She married Karl Kellor in 1963 and they enjoyed 56 years together.
Her three passions in life were her family, music, and her career as an educator. She was awarded a voice scholarship to Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas and graduated with a degree in music education. Toni used her training as the director of the choir at St. Thomas Aquinas church in Madison for more than 20 years. She lent her beautiful voice to the Diocesan choir, which traveled extensively in Europe. Toni also founded the Diocesan Hispanic choir and, over the years, sang in hundreds of weddings.
Toni taught in Madison Schools for over 30 years primarily as a Spanish teacher at Sennett Middle School. She was a lifelong learner who in her own words “never read fiction”. She eventually earned a M.S. in Curriculum and Instruction from UW-Madison. She was known for being passionate about helping students learn Spanish and for incorporating music in her teaching. As a result, she earned many awards and accolades as an outstanding educator throughout her career.
Although Toni loved music and education, home and family were most important to her. She would create hand-crafted gifts, bake special cookies and cakes, and play a mean game of Scrabble with whoever was brave enough to challenge her. Toni also enjoyed working in her perennial garden, telling her husband how much he could or could not trim from the shrubs, and traveling the world. When not doing all of these things, she was a devoted grandmother who spoiled her five grandchildren with love and attention, including setting aside time to spend a special day with each of them every year.
Toni was preceded in death by her parents Amado and Araceli Alaniz, brother Jesus and sister Araceli.
She is survived by her husband Karl Kellor; children, Yvette (Tom) Rowe, Adrian (Melissa) Kellor, Cindy Kellor; longtime family friend Jennifer Peters; grandchildren, Alex (Amanda) Marchan, Caroline Rowe, Rubie Rowe, Sophia Kellor, Ian Kellor; great-grandchild, Ensley Marchan; and sisters, Nora Hester, Lupe Cavazos, Rosalinda Champion-Graham, and Ivette Alaniz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish, 602 S. Everglade Drive, Madison, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Family will greet friends at church after 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Entombment will be in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be sent to Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg or The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Wisconsin.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road Madison
(608) 238-3434