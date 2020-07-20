Kelley, Steven Henry

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Steven Henry Kelley, age 69, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Steven was a Madison East, Class of 1970 graduate and worked at Oscar Mayer, Madison Kipp and finally GE Datex-Ohmeda, retiring in 2011.

Steven is survived by his daughter Lindsay (Tim) Tobolic; fiancée Peggy Mulder; his sisters Patricia Walkington, Katherine (Robert) Wise and Sheila Voss; four nieces; four nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Steven's memory to either WORT 89.9 FM or Agrace HospiceCare. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie (608) 837-9054

