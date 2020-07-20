Kelley, Steven Henry

MADISON — Steven Henry Kelley, age 69, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Steven was a Madison East, Class of 1970 graduate and worked at Oscar Mayer, Madison Kipp and finally GE Datex-Ohmeda, retiring in 2011.
Steven is survived by his daughter Lindsay (Tim) Tobolic; fiancée Peggy Mulder; his sisters Patricia Walkington, Katherine (Robert) Wise and Sheila Voss; four nieces; four nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Steven's memory to either WORT 89.9 FM or Agrace HospiceCare. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com
