Kelley, Stella Marie "Kit"

BRANDON, Fla. — Kit Kelley of Brandon, Fla., passed away one week short of her hundredth birthday. Kit spent many happy summers and years in Madison and Middleton with Tillman and family. Time with grandchildren was especially important to her.

She was the youngest daughter of Henry and Jennie Blood and widow of Tillman Kelley. She was preceded in death by her parents; all her siblings, Annie, Frances, Clara, Harriet and Roger; her loving husband, Tillman Kelley; first husband and father of her children, Marion Brown; grandchild, Christopher Brazas; and premature great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Sherrie Walker (David) Vick, John Brown, Dianne Brazas (Bill), Pati Brown; eight grandchildren and their loving partners; many great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. Her celebration of life will be held ONLINE on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 6 p.m. EST. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is handling funeral arrangements. Please contact strumhead@hotmail.com for details.