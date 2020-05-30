Kelley, Rhonda Kay

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

MADISON - Rhonda Kay Kelley, 68, of Madison, passed away at her home on Monday, May 25, 2020, surrounded by her family. Rhonda is survived by her brother; three sisters; husband, Tim; four children, Tammy (Duwayne), Shane (Amy), John (Amanda) and Shannon; as well as 12 grandkids and 13 great-grandkids.