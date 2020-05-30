Kelley, Rhonda Kay

MADISON - Rhonda Kay Kelley, 68, of Madison, passed away at her home on Monday, May 25, 2020, surrounded by her family. Rhonda is survived by her brother; three sisters; husband, Tim; four children, Tammy (Duwayne), Shane (Amy), John (Amanda) and Shannon; as well as 12 grandkids and 13 great-grandkids.
A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. Memorials to the family may be sent in care of Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
