Kelley, Rhonda Kay

Kelley, Rhonda Kay

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Rhonda Kay Kelley, 68, of Madison, passed away at her home on Monday, May 25, 2020, surrounded by her family. Rhonda is survived by her brother; three sisters; husband, Tim; four children, Tammy (Duwayne), Shane (Amy), John (Amanda) and Shannon; as well as 12 grandkids and 13 great-grandkids.

A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. Memorials to the family may be sent in care of Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Kelley, Rhonda Kay

Rhonda Kay Kelley

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

To plant a tree in memory of Rhonda Kelley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics