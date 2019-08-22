REEDSBURG - Jeanette Ruth (Conklin) Kelley, age 104, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in the Reedsburg Area Medical Center. An Eastern Star service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg where a visitation will be held from 12 noon until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church of God in Reedsburg or the Eastern Star would be appreciated.
Recommended
Sign up for our Obituaries email
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
The Carolina Apartments
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Former Madison lawmaker Marjorie "Midge" Miller, who spent a lifetime working for women's rights, peace and a family of nine children and step-children including state Sen. Mark Miller, D-Monona, has died at 86.