REEDSBURG - Jeanette Ruth (Conklin) Kelley, age 104, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in the Reedsburg Area Medical Center. An Eastern Star service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg where a visitation will be held from 12 noon until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church of God in Reedsburg or the Eastern Star would be appreciated.

