MADISON / VERONA - Jacqueline Kelley "Jacky" penned her own obituary in 2006.
I died on Jan. 27, 2019, from complications from Alzheimer’s. I was born to Margaret Carmody and Leo J. St. Clair on Jan. 15, 1933, a birth date I’m proud to share with Martin Luther King Jr. I grew up in New Jersey, earned a B.A. in microbiology at UPenn, and an M.S. in bacteriology at UW-Madison. I’ve also lived in Massachusetts, Minnesota and New York. Wisconsin is best.
In 1959, I married UW biochemist Joe Kelley, who turned out to be a great choice. We belonged together and I cherish our shared time. I thank him for graciously tolerating my occasional idiosyncrasies.
My work life, mostly in Madison, was partly in labs, where I isolated and characterized several streptomycetes, helped to determine the basic growth requirements for acellular slime molds, and carried out experiments in bacterial genetics for Joshua Lederberg; and partly at a typewriter covering the life sciences for the UW, writing for a Med School publication, for the Wisconsin Cancer Pain Initiative, and the UW Arboretum.
I am thankful for having experienced many wonderful people in Madison. They include geneticist Jim Crow; Nobel Laureate, boss and bacterial geneticist Josh Lederberg; cancer pioneer Harold Rusch; pharmacologist June Dahl, whose efforts have brought pain relief to people world wide; Ralph Hawley, medical school associate dean; my friend Verna Hill, who told the truth even when it hurt; UW Arboretum personnel; and lots of others.
Mostly, I’m thankful for our five daughters, who somehow have managed to do it all. Each is kind, each works hard, each is a healer. Being born in a span of fewer than nine years, they had far less parental care than they deserved, but somehow they prospered with their senses of humor intact. I feel they must have nourished and parented one another. I only wish I had known them much earlier. They are Katie, Amy, Denise, Sharon and Shawn. The world is better for their presence.
If you’re so inspired, I, from on high or wherever, would appreciate memorials to the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom-Madison branch, and Friends of the UW Arboretum. There will be no viewing or funeral, as my body is scheduled to go to the UW Dept. of Anatomy for students to dissect.
Jacky was sadly preceded in death by her daughter, Shawn Kelley. She will be remembered by her husband, Joe; her four daughters; and six special grandchildren. Jacky’s ashes will be scattered in the UW Arboretum when spring returns.