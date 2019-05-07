MADISON - Nancy C. Kellerhuis passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019, at home surrounded by family, after a hard-fought battle with lung cancer for the past six months. She was born in Sheboygan, on April 24, 1954, to the late Carroll and Dorothy (Cramer) Lohr. Nancy grew up in Madison. In her early years she spent time working at The Swiss Colony with her siblings. She graduated from James Madison Memorial High School in 1972. She then went on to pursue a degree in Clothing Textiles from Madison Area Technical College.
In her early 30's she began work at Sentry Foods, now Metcalfe's Market, where she met her soon to be husband, Rodney Kellerhuis. The two were married April 7, 1989. A year later her daughter, Jennifer, was born followed by her son, Aaron in 1992. Nancy was a devoted mother and wife. With her family, Nancy took several trips around the United States including several to Arizona to visit her sister, Stacy. On the weekends she cheered her children on at countless swim meets and sporting events.
After a little encouraging from her sister, Linda, Nancy developed a love for running. She trained for and ran several marathons with her running buddies, Pete and Brian. Linda challenged her to qualify for the Boston Marathon, which they later ran together. The duo went on to train for and complete the Ice Age 50, an ultra-marathon. Nancy was even able to convince Rod to run a half marathon and a full marathon with her. She and Jennifer completed a few half marathons together as well.
Her passion for sewing and crafting, she shared with her children. Throughout her young adult life, she spent a lot of time sewing and designing her own clothes, mainly skirts, which, she said, justified the expensive sweaters that she purchased to wear with them. Aaron followed in her footsteps, obtaining a Bachelor's of Science degree in Textile and Fashion Design from UW-Madison in December 2017.
After retiring in 2014, she and her husband built their dream cabin in Nekoosa, on Lake Camelot. Countless weekends were spent up North hanging out with her twin brother Phil and his wife Mary, who had a place down the street, having a couple beers and a few "heys"!
Nancy's captivating blue eyes, welcoming smile and beautiful heart will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband, Rodney Kellerhuis; children, Jennifer (Brent) DuBois, Aaron Kellerhuis, and stepson, Randy Kellerhuis; siblings; twin brother, Philip (Mary) Lohr; and sister, Stacy (Bud) Sorensen; niece, Ellyn Lohr; and nephews, B.J. Hale and Peter Lohr. She is also survived by her stepmother, Elaine Lohr; stepsister, Julie (John Wartgow) Hubbard; and Rodney's brothers; sister; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carroll and Dorothy Lohr; mother-in-law, Wilma Kellerhuis; sister, Linda Garnet and stepbrother, Reed Hubbard.
A Gathering to Celebrate Nancy's Life will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, with a service beginning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers consider donating to Agrace HospiceCare Inc.
The family wishes to thank the staff of The UW Health Carbone Cancer Center for their excellent care and Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. for their wonderful care, support, and companionship. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.