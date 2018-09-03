WATERLOO—Virginia Ann “Ginny” Keller, age 68, of Waterloo, died peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. She was born on July 22, 1950, in Sun Prairie, to Victor and Elaine Kreger. She graduated from Sun Prairie High School in May 1968. On Oct. 18, 1966, she met the love of her life, Robert Keller, and they married on April 19, 1975.
Virginia was a lifelong employee of GTE and Verizon, retiring in 2006. She enjoyed painting and crocheting. Ginny was a loving and caring person that always put everyone else first. She was a treasured member of the family and will be greatly missed.
Ginny is survived by her husband, Bob; children, Lisa (Tom) Hay, Matthew (Stacey) Keller and Michael (Carol) Keller; five grandchildren; five brothers; several nieces and nephews; and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Stephen Kreger; sister, Kathy Kreger; and two grandchildren, Dylan and Brionna Hay.
A visitation will be held at HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC CHURCH/ST. MARY’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Marshall on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, with the Reverend Jorge Miramontes officiating and burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Friends and family may also call on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Remembrances and condolences may be sent to the family on www.watertownwifuneralhome.com.
Hart-Vick Funeral Home
Marshall, Wis.