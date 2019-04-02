MADISON - Oscar C. Keller, age 99, died on March 31, 2019, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital. Oscar celebrated his 99th birthday with relatives and friends the day before his passing. He was born in Gotham (Richland County), the son of George H. Keller and Viola (Foard) Keller. He attended Gotham Elementary School and graduated from Lone Rock High School. Oscar served 3-1/2 years in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was an MP CO, with the 8th and 9th air force in England, France and Belgium as well.
On June 30, 1956, Oscar married Caroline A. Fabisch of Beaver Dam. He was a member of Carpenters local 314 since 1952, where he was a carpenter until he retired in 1982. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, forestry and traveling.
Oscar is survived by his son, Dave of Bellevue, Neb.; 13 nieces and nephews and many cousins and friends. Oscar was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline in 2005; his parents; his brother, Delbert; two sisters, Bertha Foslinder and Jenna Funk; sister-in-law, Phyllis H. Fabisch of Chevy Chase, Md.; and sister-in-law, Wilma Keller.
Funeral services for Oscar will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, at 11 a.m., with a meal of remembrance to follow in the community room at Cress. A graveside service for the burial of Oscar's cremated remains will be held at a later date. Please share your memories at www.Cressfuneralservice.com.