MOUNT HOREB—Linda Kaye Keller, age 71, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Ingleside Manor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S. 6th St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, with Father Chahm presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
