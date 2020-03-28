Keller, Lawrence Eugene “Larry Pete”

MOUNT HOREB — Lawrence Eugene "Larry Pete" Keller, age 75, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the home he built for his family.
"Pete" was born on Christmas of 1944 in Verona, the tenth and youngest son of Lawrence Conrad Keller and Stella Crescentia (Sutter) Keller. He met Linda, his wife of 46 years, at the Dane County Regional Airport while working for Northwest Airlines.
Pete loved taking his "Linda Lou" to meet his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews throughout the area. They did not lack for adventure. They married on Oct. 28, 1972, in Wisconsin Dells. Together they had two children and lived in Mount Horeb.
Pete spent most of his career as a self-employed handyman. All his life he figured out how to make something work. "Cobbling together a solution" was an ethos. Pete loved his westerns and the Old West. When he was happy, Pete would whistle and sing. He'd always manage to find a shortcut that would prolong a trip just a little bit longer, so he could be out on the road and enjoy the company.
If you worked at Copper Top or Schubert's, Pete was the man who would ask for a "dime's worth of coffee." And hopefully, by the fourth or fifth time he asked if you "cared who paid the bill," you knew he was gonna ask you to pay.
Pete's granddaughter will never forget all of grandpa's toy cars and riding on his walker. Pete's grandson has his grandpa's smile, and someday may have his hair, or lack thereof.
His daughter will always remember his kind, blue eyes, and how they’d crinkle up at a joke. She will be grateful for what he taught her about hard work, perseverance and finding time for play. His son is thankful for an apprenticeship in tinkering and whistling, and dad's constant urging to speak up and be heard.
Both will forever love the father who worked so hard, for so long. "We will miss you forever, daddy. We will do all we can to honor you and all that you believed in."
Pete is survived by daughter, Sara (Abraham) Welle; son, Christopher (Shawn) Keller; sister, Rosemary (Joseph) Vargas; brother, James Keller; granddaughter, Estelle Lynn; grandson, Isaiah Lawrence; and many cousins, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Kaye (Bayles); mother, Stella Crescentia (Sutter) Keller; father, Lawrence Conrad Keller; brother, Paul J.; sister, Dolores C. (Harold) Laufenberg; sister, Loretta M. (Butch) Statz; brother, Wallace E. (Shirley); Betty Jane C. (Dwayne) Dougherty; brother, Raymond L.; and sister, Mary Ellen (Rolland) Buechner.
The family is planning a proper memorial service for later this summer. In the meantime, do all that you can to help others during this extraordinary time. Check in on your elderly or lonely neighbors, offer to get them groceries, volunteer with a food pantry or donate to your local Meals on Wheels. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
