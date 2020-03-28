Keller, Lawrence Eugene “Larry Pete”

MOUNT HOREB — Lawrence Eugene "Larry Pete" Keller, age 75, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the home he built for his family.

"Pete" was born on Christmas of 1944 in Verona, the tenth and youngest son of Lawrence Conrad Keller and Stella Crescentia (Sutter) Keller. He met Linda, his wife of 46 years, at the Dane County Regional Airport while working for Northwest Airlines.

Pete loved taking his "Linda Lou" to meet his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews throughout the area. They did not lack for adventure. They married on Oct. 28, 1972, in Wisconsin Dells. Together they had two children and lived in Mount Horeb.

Pete spent most of his career as a self-employed handyman. All his life he figured out how to make something work. "Cobbling together a solution" was an ethos. Pete loved his westerns and the Old West. When he was happy, Pete would whistle and sing. He'd always manage to find a shortcut that would prolong a trip just a little bit longer, so he could be out on the road and enjoy the company.

If you worked at Copper Top or Schubert's, Pete was the man who would ask for a "dime's worth of coffee." And hopefully, by the fourth or fifth time he asked if you "cared who paid the bill," you knew he was gonna ask you to pay.