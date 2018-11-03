Try 1 month for 99¢

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Catherine Charlene (Statz) Keller, age 81, of San Antonio, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Cathy was born on June 30, 1937, to the late George and Clara Josephine (Zander) Statz in Martinsville. She graduated with honors from Sun Prairie High School in 1956.

Prayer and Memorial Celebration services were held in San Antonio, Texas on Nov. 2-3, 2018. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at a later date, in the greater Madison area.

