March 15, 1998 – Feb. 2, 2023
FITCHBURG — Kellen Binger, age 24, of Fitchburg, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2121 Rowley Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, with Father Pat Norris presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
