Keith Allen Miller

Sept. 17, 1941 - Aug. 26, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Keith Allen Miller, 81, Beaver Dam, entered his heavenly home on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

The son of the late Harvey and Freida Miller was born on September 17, 1941. Keith was baptized and confirmed at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon, WI where he began his life of faith and service to others and his Lord. His childhood was filled with a love of the outdoors and Keith grew up hunting and fishing on the Horicon Marsh with his family.

After graduating from high school in 1960, Keith worked for a couple of different companies before he got a job working for the Department of Corrections and eventually finding his love of service in the United States Army. He would go on to have a career of over 30 years in the military. He loved serving his country and his community while putting everything he had into his duty and service. Keith would go on to travel throughout the world and develop amazing friendships and connections during his military career.

Keith was able to marry the love of his life and forever partner, Judith Linde, on February 8, 1964. They would go on to make their home in Beaver Dam, WI until Judith passed away on June 17th of this year.

Judy was Keith's soulmate, companion, friend, and caregiver for the last few years and losing her was very hard for Keith. They had so many great years of traveling, yardwork, volunteering at church, and sharing amazing memories with so many family and friends.

Keith had a passion for helping others and was always willing to give his time and hard work to help anyone that needed it. He loved seeing jobs get done and always wanted to help. Keith also loved being a storyteller and having his friends over to play cards and share a laugh.

Survivors include his two sons and daughters-in-law: Timothy (Claire) Miller, Sauk City, and Christopher (Dana) Miller, Suamico; two beloved grandchildren: Jack and Ella Miller; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joy and Phil Buteyn, Madison; as well as nephews, niece, special cousins and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his amazing wife, Judith, his parents, and brother, Gary Miller.

Visitation for Keith will take place on Friday, September 8, 2023, at St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church, 300 West St., Beaver Dam, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, Town of Trenton.

If so desired, memorials can be given to St. Stephen's Church, Beaver Dam, WI, Disabled American Veterans, or consider spending some time at your local Veterans' facility in any volunteer capacity.

The family would like to thank the VA Madison Health Care staff for all of the kind and compassionate care that dad received in his last days.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guestbook at www.cstonefs.com.