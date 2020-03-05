Keister, Gladys K.

MADISON - Gladys K. Keister, 93, of Madison, formerly of Clarno Township, Wis., began celebrating eternal life on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born Aug. 27, 1926, in Green County and attended West Dayton rural school. She graduated from Belleville High School in 1944 and Green County Teachers College in 1946. Gladys taught in Green County one room schools for eight years with her longest tenure at the East Clarno School.
While working as a waitress at the Waffle Shop in Monroe, she met a dashing young Marine home on leave from the Pacific Theatre. Gladys married the love of her life, Evan Keister, June 9, 1946. She was the office manager at their business, Clarno Pump & Electric from 1956-1975. They moved to Madison in January, 1975, where she worked at Rennebohm Restaurant until “retiring” in 1981 to her most enjoyable career, babysitting her two young grandchildren and becoming a proud spectator at their activities and events as they grew to adulthood.
Gladys’ greatest joy was spending time with her family. She leaves behind her husband, Evan of Madison; daughter, Karen (James) Stauffacher of Middleton; two grandchildren, Jeff (Nicki) Stauffacher of Fitchburg and Kelly Jo (Mike) Sands of Dallas, Texas; and five great grandsons, Levi and Lucas Stauffacher, Harrison, Preston, and Braedon Sands. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bertha Schilt; sisters, Edna Mellenberger and Sylvia Mahlkuch; twin sister, Alice Strommen; and a brother, John Schilt Jr. Our family is grateful for Gladys’ long and wonderful life. We will miss her love and laughter and she will live in our hearts forever.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m at the Clarno Zion United Methodist Church, W5292 County Road P, Monroe, with Pastor Inwha Shon officiating. A luncheon will follow at the American Legion Post #84, 1627 12th Avenue, Monroe. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be at a later date in West Clarno Pioneer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Clarno Zion United Methodist Church or to Agrace Hospice. The NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net
The family would like to thank the supportive and caring staff at Coventry Village/Sebring Assisted Living Memory Care in Madison as well as the compassionate and competent care provided by Agrace HospiceCare’s “Team Gladys.”
Service information
10:00AM
W5292 County Road P
Monroe, WI 53566
11:00AM
W5292 County Road P
Monroe, WI 53566