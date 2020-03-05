Keister, Gladys K.

MADISON - Gladys K. Keister, 93, of Madison, formerly of Clarno Township, Wis., began celebrating eternal life on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born Aug. 27, 1926, in Green County and attended West Dayton rural school. She graduated from Belleville High School in 1944 and Green County Teachers College in 1946. Gladys taught in Green County one room schools for eight years with her longest tenure at the East Clarno School.

While working as a waitress at the Waffle Shop in Monroe, she met a dashing young Marine home on leave from the Pacific Theatre. Gladys married the love of her life, Evan Keister, June 9, 1946. She was the office manager at their business, Clarno Pump & Electric from 1956-1975. They moved to Madison in January, 1975, where she worked at Rennebohm Restaurant until “retiring” in 1981 to her most enjoyable career, babysitting her two young grandchildren and becoming a proud spectator at their activities and events as they grew to adulthood.

