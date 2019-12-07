MADISON - Edwin M. Kehl (Skip) was born in Madison, Wis. and passed away at Agrace Hospice on Dec. 2, 2019. Skip was the beloved son of Edward Kehl and Leona Gorman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol and daughter, Lori. Survivors include daughter, Coleen; sons, Michael (Ann), Christopher (Marita) and Timothy (Karen); 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was Prof. F.W. Kehl's grandson and during his youth and young adulthood, he danced extensively at the family's studio, The Kehl School of Dance, where he met his future wife. He served as a sergeant in the Army as a forward observer in the European Theatre during WWII. He returned to service during the Korean conflict. Skip graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison with a degree in Labor Economics in 1949. His distinguished career with the State of Wisconsin Department of Industry, Labor and Human Relations (DILHR) began in 1949 as an Interviewer and continued to the Administrator for the Unemployment Compensation Division before his retirement in 1987. He founded DILHR-DWD Retiree Association in 1987, Chaired DILHR-DWD Retirees 1987 and was elected Chair for Wisconsin Coalition of Annuitants in 1993. Skip helped create and affect state policy that created the benefits for State of Wisconsin retirees to this day. It has been an honor and blessing to have him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. As he said, "Always be kind to people, with a bit of sarcasm to make sure they're paying attention." Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady Queen of Peace on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Agrace Foundation https://www.agrace.org/locations/madison/ or phone, 800.553.4289 or to the La Follette School of Public Affairs at the University of Wisconsin, Madison https://www.lafollette.wisc.edu/
