LODI - Jan Keeler set off on the next steps of her life's journey with "Come Fly With Me" by Frank Sinatra, playing in a St. Mary's Hospital room filled to capacity with loved ones, on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at the age of 83 years.
Shortly after, her beloved family raised glasses in the air to toast the woman they all so loved. Each offering a word to describe her essence;
Generous, girl power, loving, sassy, cheater, warm, best friend, fun, progressive, beautiful, opinionated, giving, bad teacher, fierce, feisty, sharp, staunch democrat, amazing, happy, passionate, proud and fabulous.
Jan was born on May 13, 1935, in Oshkosh, the daughter of the late Arthur and Geneva (Bidwell) Noe. She married Kermit Keeler on Nov. 13, 1954. He preceded her in death in 2008. Jan was employed as an office manager for First Choice Dental and other dental clinics. She retired, with Kerm, to their dream home on Lake Wisconsin.
Survivors include her brothers and sisters, Lee (Sandy) Noe, Vicki (Gary) LeMay and Sue (Tom) Muzzy; her children, Kevin (Sherri) and Julie (Jerry) Jacobson, Kerry (Pat) Riley, Kris (Doss) Buckalew, Tim (Jeanne) and Patrick (Peggy); her grandchildren, Carmen Chatman, Mark (Heather) and Ryan (Arezou) Baron, Brin, Michael and Casey Riley, Doss (Mandi) Buckalew, Joe (Eleanor), Andy, Jackson and Jonas Keeler; 12 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and many friends. In addition to Kermit her husband; she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Arielle Jacobson.
A celebration of Janet's life will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, beginning at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Feb.16, 2019, with the opportunity to share memories and thoughts beginning at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Underdog Pet Rescue or the National Parks Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.