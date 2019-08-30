WINTER PARK, FLA. - John F. Keegan 71, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019, with his family by his side.
John is survived by his children John Keegan, Cinda (Craig) Keegan, Thomas (Michelle) Keegan. Loving brother of Joseph Keegan, Michael Keegan, Annamarie Jacobs. He is also survived by two grandchildren, as well as three great-grandchildren. He brought joy and humor into their lives.
A funeral service will be held at St. Victor’s Catholic Church in Monroe, Wis., on September 7, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. The burial will be immediately following at Calvary Cemetery, and then a reception at Cash's Old Smokey.
To plant a tree in memory of John Keegan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.