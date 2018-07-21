MADISON—Robert J. Kaye, age 89, of Madison, passed away on Friday, July 13, 2018. He was born on Oct. 21, 1928, in Phillips, Wis., the son of Charles and Sedonia (Anderson) Kudrna. He was united in marriage to Marge Vruwink on Aug. 6, 1960, in Cedar Grove, Wis. Bob and Marge moved to Madison in 1960. Bob was a devoted social worker, first working in Waupaca, doing youth and family counseling. He later moved to Madison, where he worked for Madison General (now Meriter), counseling those with substance abuse needs. Bob achieved his master’s degree and opened a private practice for psychotherapy; a large portion of his work included geriatric counselling.
Bob was a kind, creative and innovative man. He loved his family and had a way of turning the mundane into the extraordinary. Bob loved to write, and for a time in his youth, he wrote articles for a small paper in his hometown of Phillips, Wis., and subsequently had articles published in the Wisconsin State Journal and Milwaukee Journal. He had a talent for storytelling and a great imagination. Bob was a man of deep faith and was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church for decades, and was a former member of the August Derleth Society.
Robert is survived by his wife, Marge; three daughters, Lindy (Mike) Anderson, Laurie (Russ) Wanta and Sharon (Tris Hopkins) Kaye; six sisters, Betty (Ed) Kruchten, Irene Kruchten, Helen Polacek, Mary Alice (Ray) McMullen, Patty Neumaier and Etie Howard; sister-in-law, Marion Kudrna; seven grandchildren, Samantha (Zach) Beaver, Celina (Jalen Walker) Wanta, Theran Wanta, Josie Anderson, Alyssa Anderson, Audrey Hopkins and Xavier Hopkins; great-grandchild, Simon Beaver; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Kudrna; and three brothers-in-law, Roman Kruchten, Vern Neumaier and Don Howard.
Funeral services will be held at CHRIST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 944 E. Gorham St., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 26, 2018. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Presbyterian Church, Agrace HospiceCare or Friends of Pinney Library. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.