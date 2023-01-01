Feb. 6, 1947—Dec. 27, 2022

DEFOREST—Kaye F. Fogo, age 75, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2022. She was born on February 6, 1947 to parents Neil and Phyllis (Harwood) Hendricks in Richland Center, WI.

She graduated from Richland Center High School and also from cosmetology school in Madison, WI. She then met her husband, Ed, and they were married on April 23, 1966. Her goal was to have a beauty shop of her own someday and that happened in February of 1985, when she started Hair Habit and continued working there for 25 years. Many of her customers became good friends over the years. In 2010, bad health caused her to close the shop.

Kaye is survived by her husband, Edward of 56 years; son, Kenneth (Lisa, Mishell, and Mickey); brothers-in-law: Gerald (Colleen) Fogo of DeForest and Gary (Pam) Fogo, of Richland Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Neil (Phyllis) Hendricks of Richland Center; father and mother-in-law, Rollin and Thelma Fogo of Richland Center; and brother-in-law, William Fogo of West Branch, IA.

A special thank you to the staff at The Koselig House for all the kindness and great care while she was there and to all the staff at Heartland Hospice care for all their visits to The Koselig House.

No services will be held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to DeForest/Windsor Food Pantry or to the Dane County Humane Society.

