Kay (Madigan) Trebatoski

July 31, 1942 - Aug. 18, 2023

YORK, PA - Kay (Madigan) Trebatoski, age 81, of York, PA, passed away on August 18, 2023, at Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare. She was born on July 31, 1942, in Beaver Dam, WI, the eldest child of Russell G. and Orabell R. (Mayr) Madigan.

Kay grew up on a dairy farm in Dodge County, WI and started running the farm's kitchen at age 12.

She attended the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point under a Kerr Scholarship as a Home Economics major. Kay placed her education on hold to raise her family.

In 1983 she resumed her education, graduating from Penn State in 1989 with a BS in Political Science. She continued her studies at Penn State, earning a MS in American Studies in 1999.

Kay was the consummate volunteer and was energized by being involved with other people. She was President of Welcome Wagon of York and served as PTO President at C.B. Wallace Elementary School in Shiloh, PA, as well as a Class Advisor for the West York Class of 1985.

Kay was a cancer survivor and remained cancer-free for the last two decades of her life. She was a girl scout leader and a neighborhood Chairperson. She served as a Committee Chairperson for Cub Scout Pack 94, was elected to the Board of Directors for York-Adams Boy Scout Council, and served as its Training Chairperson for more than 20 years. Kay was a recipient of the Silver Beaver Award, St. George Award, and earned both the Cub Scout and Boy Scout Wood Badge Certifications.

She also served as President of the York County Welfare Board for over 15 years. Kay loved spending time with her cat, Rosie, and enjoyed caring for her roses and many orchid plants. She will be sorely missed by her family.

In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her siblings: Patrick R. Madigan and Sharon M. Madigan. She is survived by her husband, Robert S. Trebatoski, Sr., whom she married on June 22, 1963 at St. Gabriels Church in Randolph, WI; her children: Karen Hillis (Roger), Kathyrn Silar, and Robert S. Trebatoski, Jr. (Stephanie); her grandchildren: Sarah Silar, Amanda Silar, Sgt. Thomas Trebatoski (Demi), Shani Trebatoski, Logan Trebatoski, and Magnus Trebatoski; and her sister, Sandra Mersch.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023, at 3:00 PM, at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE, where friends may visit beginning at 2:00 PM. Interment will take place in Wisconsin at a later date.

Please visit Kay's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her virtual guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.