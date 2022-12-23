REEDSBURG—Kay Klingenmeyer, 76, of Reedsburg, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, after a long, brave battle with pulmonary fibrosis. She was born in Wisconsin but moved around the Midwest as a child until finally landing in Reedsburg during high school.

She was married for 48 years to Gary (Butch) Klingenmeyer. They spent time as business owners along the way, but Kay was always deeply committed to nursing and could not stay away for long. She knew from a very early age that she wanted to be a nurse, was a volunteer at Reedsburg Hospital, followed by employment there for most of her adult life. She was first an LPN followed by a return to college and receiving her RN degree. She worked in a few areas of the hospital, but her best love was always the OB department. Her passion was taking care of new moms and their newborns, even delivering a few along the way.

Kay was also known to be a caretaker at home. She loved being a mother to her children. She also loved her grandchildren with all her heart. She felt particularly blessed to be able to experience becoming a great grandmother one month before she received a lung transplant. Kay was also loved by many friends. She was active in her church, enjoying different volunteer roles over the years. She also continued to volunteer at Reedsburg Area Medical Center after her retirement.

She is survived by her children: Scott (Harmony) Klingenmeyer and Karmen (Jay) Seltz; as well as grandchildren: Colette (Jake) Hall, Chloe Seltz, Cayden Seltz, Brendan Klingenmeyer, Jason Klingenmeyer and Maximus Klingenmeyer; and great-grandson, Jettson Hall. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Klingenmeyer; her brothers: Roland (Lynn) Williamson, Boyd Williamson; and parents, Boyd Roe and Hazel Williamson.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 26, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Reedsburg with Rev. Beth Voigt officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Reedsburg. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Partners of RAMC Nursing Scholarships and RAMC Foundation, the monies will be directed toward the RAMC Birth Center needs and nursing scholarships.

