DEERFIELD - Roger D. Kaus, age 72, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Roger was born June 23, 1946, in Vernon County, to the late Earl and Irene (Wright) Kaus.

Roger married Norma Marshall on Feb. 14, 1973, in Elroy. He was in the Wisconsin National Guard for six years. Roger drove truck for Gullickson Trucking since 1971. He loved deer hunting, fishing, his Ford cars, and his Caterpillar powered Peterbilt trucks.

Roger is survived by his mother, Irene Seibecker; son, Ron Kaus; daughter, Tammy (Larry) Nofsinger; grandchildren, Kyle, Shelby, Jared, Travis and Dylan; and great-grandchildren, Kaia, Braden, Camden and Carter. He is preceded in death by his father; his wife; his sister, Susan; and a brother, Randy.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 201 Bue St., Deerfield. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hillsboro Cemetery.

