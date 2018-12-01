OREGON - Mary Louise Kauper was greeted at the gates of Heaven on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Her long battle with early onset Alzheimer’s ended peacefully. She was born Mary Louise Freeland on Feb. 8, 1935, in Davenport, Iowa, to her parents, Bonnie (Blossom) and Robert Freeland. She married the love of her life and best friend, Roy Kauper on Dec. 22, 1956. They had three children, Therese, Michael and Robert. She was blessed by grandchildren Nicole, Christian, Samantha, Grace, William, Dawson, Dalton, Brantly and Marlei.
After a successful career in sales, Mary and Roy re-invented themselves by leaving Madison, buying a farm and baked for Farmer’s Markets. Mary was a familiar face at the markets and her regular customers came from far and wide for cinnamon rolls and caramel apple pies. Mary was always happiest when she made other people happy by means of good food and friendship. People knew Mary from her love of cooking and her natural friendliness; to Mary a stranger is just a friend you have not met yet. People who visited Mary were greeted with open arms, a friendly smile and a delicious meal. Mary’s cooking and baking skills were legendary.
Mary is survived by her husband Roy; her sons, Michael and Robert; her grandchildren, Nicole, Christian, Samantha, Grace, William, Dawson, Dalton, Brantly and Marlei. She will be missed by family and friends.
A memorial service will be planned after the holidays. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Oregon Manor or The Alzheimer’s Association of Southern Wisconsin.