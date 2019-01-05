MADISON—Larry L. Kaukl, age 82, passed away Jan. 1, 2019. He was born to Frank and Evelyn (Subera) Kaukl on May 12, 1936, in a Czech farming community near Yuba, Wis. He graduated from West Lima High School and married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie Dietz, on Sept. 20, 1958.
He worked for Sears for 28 years and then drove bus for Madison Metro for 10 years. Larry was very committed to volunteering with Habitat for Humanity for 19 years. He loved Czech ethnic music, especially polkas, and would drive 100 miles to hear and dance to his favorite bands. He so enjoyed attending NASCAR races with his racing buddies. Larry was a high school basketball star and a lifelong fan of college basketball, and many times watched four games in one day. He enjoyed camping with friends and family in Wisconsin and across the USA in National Parks. He loved life and his positive spirit uplifted the people around him.
Larry is survived by his wife, Marjorie; children, Steve Kaukl and Karen Witt; grandsons, Tim, Parker, Blake and Clark Witt; and brother, Leonard (Jill Vestuto) Kaukl.
A celebration of Larry’s life will be held at the MONONA UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 606 Nichols Road, Monona, on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, beginning at 11 a.m., with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to Monona United Methodist Church, Habitat for Humanity, or charity of your choice.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services
Madison (608) 442-0477