MADISON—Irene Bensinger Kauffman passed away at her home, on Aug. 14, 2018, in Madison. She was born on July 5, 1924, in Drehersville, Pa. She was raised on her parents’ dairy farm, and graduated from Schuylkill Haven High School in 1942, where she met her future husband Jim, who she married in 1943.
Irene was a devoted wife and mother and an excellent homemaker. She always put her family first ahead of her own needs. She worked in retail and retired from Kraftex, in Auburn. She and her husband traveled to every state except Alaska and visited Canada, Europe and China, Australia and New Zealand. They developed many friendships with the 390th bomb group, and attended reunions for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nevin (Jim) Kauffman; and son, James Kauffman; and also by five brothers and five sisters. She is survived by three daughters, Ellen (Randy), Loraine (Roger) and Donna (William); a sister, Mildred; and five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sept. 6, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., with service to follow at BURKEY & DRISCOLL FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 40 S. Fourth Street, Hamburg, Pa. Private burial will be at Salem Evangelical Methodist Church, Drehersville Pa., on Sept. 7, 2018. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg, or a charity of choice.
Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc.
40 S. Fourth St.
Hamburg, PA 19526