MADISON - Shirley Jane Kaub died of natural causes on June 17, 2019, 6 days short of her 99th birthday. She was born in Oshkosh on June 23, 1920, and the family later moved to Fond du Lac where Shirley Jane attended the public schools, graduating from high school in 1936. They then moved to Madison where Shirley Jane enrolled at the University of Wisconsin at the age of 16. She was elected to Phi Beta Kappa at the age of 18, and earned the masters of arts in American History on her 21st birthday. Her thesis was a study of economic development during the reconstruction period following the Civil War, earning her a lifelong chant from friends, “Hang on to your money boys, the South will rise again.” During her teaching career she taught Latin, German, History, and English in various schools in Wisconsin, retiring in 1983 from Madison East High School. While serving as foreign language consultant for the Madison Metropolitan School District, she developed a woman’s studies program for implementation at the high school level. Following retirement, Shirley Jane worked part time for the State Department of Public Instruction.
Shirley Jane was an inveterate traveler, visiting every continent at least several times, except for Antarctica, the only unfinished item on her Bucket List. The neighborhood gang on Sheldon St. took to having “Shirley is gone again” parties in her own backyard with banners, grills, picnic food, tables, decorations, etc. The gatherings continued year round with canasta, bridge, poker, gift wrapping parties, and sometimes just a party to have a party. Shirley Jane was an active member of First Congregational Church and at the time of her death was the oldest living member of the church.
There are no immediate survivors. A life well lived, books, book clubs and dogs, travels, reading and learning, words and board games, a champion at Scrabble, and a very competitive player of bridge. When a person dies, they take away a part of each of us with them, leaving holes impossible to fill in any manner or by anyone else. We are all lessened by her passing. Thanks for the journey, Friend.
Services will be held at OAKWOOD VILLAGE UNIVERSITY WOODS at RESURRECTION CHAPEL, 6201 Mineral Point Rd. in Madison on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Reverend El Donna Haven presiding of the First Congregational Church, Madison. A High Tea reception will follow in the Westmoreland Room. Your hosts for the afternoon will be longtime friends, Jane Ayer, Linda Josheff, and Betty Scott.
Memorial donations are encouraged to any animal rights organization or treatment program, especially to the National Antivivisection Program, the Dane County Humane Society, and Tiger Haven.
Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com