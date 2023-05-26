Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Kathryn P. Curtis

March 16, 1927 - May 22, 2023

PORTAGE – Kathryn P. Curtis, age 96, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Columbia HealthCare Center in Wyocena.

Kathryn was born on March 16, 1927, at home in Wisconsin Dells, the daughter of Willis and Dorothy (Nemitz) Phelps. Kathryn attended the Dells schools, graduating from high school in 1944. She received a degree in Secondary Education from (then) Whitewater State Teachers College, and taught English in five different schools for 12 years.

In 1961, she married Dr. J. Robert Curtis, Veterinarian, and his three children, Martha, Eleanor and Mark. Gradually, she became active in the Presbyterian Church, the Lively Arts Organizations, Portage Children's Theater and PACT, Community Theater Group.

She was appointed to the South Central Library Board in 1985 and later became a member of the Columbia County Library Board, the Portage Library Board and was on that board when the new library was built, which opened in 1995.

Her personal interests were theater (especially costuming), sewing, knitting and reading for a number of years presenting a bi-monthly reading at the local nursing home. She valued being active in the Portage community as well as a devoted wife and family member.

She is survived by her children: Eleanor (Bill) Voigt and Mark Curtis; six grandchildren: Derek Longbrake, Mark Longbrake, Dave Longbrake, Dorothy Gardner, Andy Voigt, and Katie Voigt; ten great-grandchildren: Aaron Longbrake, Rachel Longbrake, Rebekah Longbrake, Adam Longbrake, Leah Longbrake, Joel Longbrake Ruthann Gardner, Ohana Gardner, Walker Voigt and Molly Voigt; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dr. J. Robert Curtis, her daughter, Martha Longbrake, her brother, Stuart Phelps and her daughter-in-law, Susan Curtis.

Memorial services will be at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Portage Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. David Hankins officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Portage Presbyterian Church and Portage Public Library.

The family would like to thank the staff at Columbia HealthCare Center for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.