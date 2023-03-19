Nov. 25, 1944—Feb. 28, 2023

NAPLES, FL—Born November 25, 1944, in Cook County, IL, Kathryn Louise Denton, passed away peacefully at her home in Naples, FL, with family by her side.

Early on Kathy lived in New Jersey, having moved to Wisconsin in 1960. She graduated from Monona Grove High School, attended UW-Madison, and went on to graduate with high honors from MATC with a degree in Business Management, all while raising her family.

Kathy worked for the State of Wisconsin for 38 years—mostly as a Securities and Franchise Analyst. She also worked as a cashier and front end manager at two grocery stores, spanning 20 years, instilling her incredible work ethic in her children. She worked hard so she could eventually move to Florida to a beautiful house she shared with her yorkies. After moving to Florida, she enjoyed her job at J. McLaughlin—sharing her wonderful style with her customers. Kathy was elected Activities Director of her community, which kept her busy as well.

Kathy’s life experiences led her to volunteer—The Parental Stress Center, Hospice, Dane County Human Services, and the Naples Humane Society are all organizations she donated her time to.

Kathy enjoyed traveling as well. She traveled to numerous places in Mexico, Central America, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Most of all, Kathy loved to dance, especially ballroom dancing. She could be found dressed to the nines, dancing four nights a week after moving to Naples, FL. Her favorite musicians are Andre’ Boccelli and Josh Groban.

Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Kathryn Louise Denton; her father, Marion Ernest Denton; and her son, Jeffrey Thomas Rice.

Kathy is survived by her former husband, Thomas Rice; and their five children: Debby Rice (Tim Franklin), Christine Newburg, Kimberly Rice, Stephanie Gronemus (Patrick) and Bryan Rice(Lindsay). She has two grandchildren: Keegan Gronemus and Braxten Rice. Kathy has a sister, Patricia Pflieger; and a brother, James Denton. Kathy also leaves behind her beloved yorkies: Lilliana, Foxie and Bailey; who were always by her side.

A small service for family and close friends will be held later this spring, date to be determined.