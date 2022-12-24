March 11, 1935—Dec. 21, 2022

BARABOO—Kathryn “Kay” Kruse, age 87, passed away peacefully at home in Baraboo, on December 21, 2022, with her beloved, dedicated husband of 67 years, Fred C. Kruse Jr. by her side. Kay was born March 11, 1935 in Baraboo, WI; the daughter of Bodo H. Karll and Cleo M. Barnhart Karll.

Survivors include four children: Fritz, Karll (Terry), David, and Kim (Brett) Sprecher; two grandchildren: Kristopher and Katelyn Kruse; nephews and nieces: Michael Karll, Jeff (Cathy) Karll, John Karll, Chad Karll, Summer Karll, Adam Diring, Anna Diring, Scott (Cheri) Doering, and Chad (Tina) Doering; and many grandnieces and grandnephews. Kay was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Paul and John Bo; sister, Mary Ann (Evan) Doering; and nephew, Jason Karll.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Friday 10:00—11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 624 East Street, Baraboo, WI. The funeral service will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church with a luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kay’s memory to the Sauk County Humane Society. Donation link—https://app.etapestry.com/hosted/SaukCountyHumaneSociety/OnlineDonation.html.

