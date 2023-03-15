March 12, 1959 – March 9, 2023

MADISON - Kathryn "Kate" L. Reed, age 63, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 9, 2023. A lifelong Madisonian, she was born on March 12, 1959, the daughter of Robert and Erna (Jabas) Reed, the eldest of four children.

Kate graduated from West High School and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in Resource Management with a minor in Parks and Recreation from UW Stevens Point. Kate worked for MSCR and the City of Madison Parks Department up until her retirement.

As a youth, Kate participated as a percussionist with the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra. As an adult, one of her most beloved hobbies was playing women's fastpitch softball. Kate loved to attend her children's school and sporting events. She spent as much time as she could outdoors, tending to her gardens, taking extra care of her cats and dogs, socializing with family and friends, especially at the annual 4th of July "Bash." Her presence, passion, humor and quiet resilience will be forever missed.

Kate is survived by the love of her life, Joan Thompson; children, Angie and Josh (Gurmala) Thompson; grandson, Jai Thompson; brothers, Greg (Michael Zorich) Reed and Michael (Kate Caffrey) Reed; sister, Elizabeth (Patrick) Janey; brothers-in-law, Jim (Julie) Kramer and Dean (Karen) Gehri; sister-in-law, Penny (Beau) Manuel; nieces, Katharine, Emily, Abigail, Courtney (Donnie), Kelly (Seth) and Sarah (Jhensen); and nephews, Timothy, Ethan, Ted (Lisa) and Tom (Melanie). She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, John Kramer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, with the Rev. Rebecca Ninke presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home starting at 1:30 p.m.

Memorials may be gifted in Kate's name to the Dane County Humane Society (giveshelter.org) or to the UW Arboretum (supportuw.org) Friends of the Arboretum Fund – 132093050.

The family wishes to thank Christine Kingman for all of her wonderful care, support and friendship over the years.

