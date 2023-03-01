Oct. 19,1931—Feb. 27, 2023

MADISON/DODGEVILLE—Kathryn Joanne Heun, age 91, died on Monday, February 27, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

She was born on October 19, 1931, in Dodgeville, the daughter of Raymond and Anna (Esch) Heun. She graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1949.

Joanne worked for the United States Department of Agriculture (ASCS) in Dodgeville and Darlington until her retirement in 1987. She was an avid bowler, loved crafts, participating in craft fairs, enjoyed going to dinner theaters, playing euchre, crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. She was a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Middleton and the 5-0 Club.

Joanne is survived by her sister, Mary Heun of Madison; her dear niece, Tari (Joe) Kennedy of Eau Claire; her grand-nieces: Jennifer (John) Palzkill of Mineral Point, Neesha Heun and Tara (Tyler) Husom both of Dodgeville, Cassie (Sean) Storin of Aurora, IL; grand-newphews: Shaun (Kristi) Kennedy of Eau Claire and Jason (Jessica) Kennedy of Madison; several great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved brother, Bill Heun; her sister-in-law, Eileen Heun; and her nephew, John Heun.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Dodgeville. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass on Saturday at the church.

