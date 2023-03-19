March 1, 1941—March 12, 2023

MONONA—Kathryn Ann Thomas passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 12, 2023, surrounded by friends and family. Born on March 1, 1941, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Patrick Thornton and Blanche Zellmer, she grew up in Cottage Grove and graduated from East High School before studying at Madison Business College and UW-Madison. After her marriage to Bill, she settled in Monona, living there for more than 50 years as a respected community leader. Most anyone who met her would agree that Kathy was formidable: from her years as an impeccably dressed single career woman to her adventurousness as a young mother embarking on weeks-long van trips with her children, from her position as a female politician in the 1970s onwards to her competitiveness and strategy in bridge.

Kathy served many roles in her professional career, demonstrating early her affinity for organization and administration alongside her intellect, charm, and wit. From secretary to the UW-Madison Dean of Students LeRoy Luberg to front office manager at Kohl’s Grocery Store, followed by working closely with Dane County Executive, Jonathan Barry, and Wisconsin Division of Community Services Administrator, Eloise Anderson, and finally as a Grants Administrator and Prevention Specialist for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Kathy applied empathy, collaboration, and common sense problem-solving to everything she did.

She is the longest serving elected official in Monona history, beginning as an Alder in 1979, and spending nearly 40 years in office. Even those she disagreed with would find her willing to listen and consider diverse perspectives, always keeping the best interests of the community in mind. Like many a devoted public servant she focused on the work—not tailoring her opinions to popular sentiment, choosing to sing others’ praises, and attempting to hide from any photo being taken in her vicinity (she did however agree to cast her hands as the model for the wizard’s at the Monona Dream Park she was so instrumental in building). She served on more than 20 boards and committees, was a founding member of the infamous Monona Moonbeams (if you know, you know), and the Monona Ladies Improvement Society, renowned for beautification projects like the annual planting of the gazebo. She wouldn’t easily admit to being a role model, but she mentored and encouraged many others to follow her path in public service.

Kathy’s pragmatism was matched equally by her mischievousness, her commitment to Monona matched equally by her loyalty to loved ones, for whom she would readily jump to offer help, share stories, and lend an ear in a time of need. She loved to host, over the years collecting copious dishware to set a beautiful table, changing her decor seasonally (she did love a theme!). She was famous for many dishes, most of all her brownies—sharing the recipe but friends speculating that she held something back so they would never come out right for anyone else. While she never quite retired from public service, serving as Council president at the time of her passing, in her later years she particularly enjoyed spending lots of time in California with her children and grandson, taking special trips with friends, fundraising for new civic causes, gardening, golfing, playing bridge, attending Overture performances, and especially “Sunday Suppers” with her friends. She treasured her beautiful gardens and lake view.

For many, Kathy was synonymous with Monona, and her efforts touched so many aspects of the city, including construction and then expansion of the Monona Library, the Pay-it-Forward program (her idea) of the Monona Grove Education Foundation, work on the city’s Finance Committee, Plan Commission, CDA, Public Safety and more; the 4th of July fireworks and festival, Monona’s 75th Anniversary celebration, and the Senior Center, to name a few. Her commitment to improving so many aspects of life in her community was rooted in her desire to shape the world she wanted to live in, and deepen her connections to family, friends, and neighbors she wanted to live with. She will be missed for all that she did, but more importantly for all that she was as a mother, aunt, sister, wife, and precious friend.

Kathy is survived by her husband, William; daughter, Elizabeth Thomas; son, James (Cynthia Wood) Thomas; grandchild, William Thomas; nephew, David “Chip” (Rita) Niebuhr; other relatives and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patricia Niebuhr; and niece, Deborah A. Niebuhr.

A memorial gathering will be held at OLBRICH BOTANICAL GARDENS, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. A private burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park at a later date. Plans are underway for a fitting remembrance of Kathy’s legacy in her beloved city of Monona, details forthcoming.

