Sept. 4, 1957—Dec. 26, 2022

MOUNT HOREB—Kathryn A “Kay” Watson, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022. She was born on September 4, 1957, daughter of the late John R and Mary A Schumann.

Kay is survived by her husband, Dan; son, Joe (Kayla) Watson; daughter, Julia Watson; and granddaughter, Gracelyn. She leaves behind siblings: Gin (Vern), Jane (Don) Mary, Paula, Bob, John (Ava), and Rich; and many nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

