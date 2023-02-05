April 14, 1930 – Jan. 26, 2023

MADISON — Kathlyn R. Plummer-Putnam, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Oak Park Place, surrounded by family. She was born on April 14, 1930, in Sherry, Wis., the daughter of Harry and Florence (Charboneau) Bassuener. Prior to graduating from Lincoln High School in (Wisconsin Rapids, WI) in 1947, Kathlyn attended Pershing Grade School (one-room schoolhouse) in Sherry, Wis.

Her parents owned and operated the Sherry Dairy cheese factory where Kathlyn was born. The second oldest of the eight Bassuener girls, her sisters looked to her for occasional protection from the local farm boys.

Kathlyn was a caring mother, grandmother, sister and wife, who loved being with family. She donated time and resources to various organizations.

Whether walking the neighborhood with her dogs, Oscar and Angel, or traveling to different countries, she was never too busy to stop and visit along the way. The people she met remained friends for a lifetime.

Surviving her are sons, Gaylord Plummer, Gary (Bonnie Rongstad) Plummer and Jon (Cindy) Plummer; sisters, Lorna Sorenson and Lorelle (P. Michael) Mahoney; granddaughters, Kaila Plummer (Ian Thornburg) and Lindsay Plummer (Denver Raemisch); grandsons, Matt Plummer and Theran (Jade) Plummer; and great-grandchildren, Greta Plummer, Tannor Plummer, AJ Plummer and Phoebe Plummer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Warren Plummer and Mel Putnam; daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Dave Blum; grandson, Rhett Plummer; daughter-in-law, Cathy Edwards; and sisters, Audrey Filgut, Sally Haupt, Nancy Schulz, Ramona Bell and Bonnie McAdam.

A private family burial will be held at Burke Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Dane County Humane Society in Kathlyn's name.

