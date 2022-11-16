May 1, 1961 – Nov. 10, 2022

MADISON—Kathleen M. (McKoy) Last, age 61, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on May 1, 1961, at Great Lakes Naval Base, the daughter of Robert and Mary Alice (Kane) McKoy. She was married to Ronald Last on July 5, 1986, in Madison.

Kathleen graduated from Madison East High School in 1979 and received her associate degree in business from the UW-Whitewater. Kathleen worked at the Plaza Tavern, Kmart, as a crossing guard supervisor and at MATC Bookstore. Kathy was very involved with her sons’ schools and helped in the classroom, chaperoned band and field trips and helped with many fundraisers. Kathy was involved with the Boy Scouts at troop and council levels. She also a volunteered at St. Bernard Catholic Church.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Ron Last; three sons, Robert and Dana (Gifford) Last, Daniel Last and Patrick and Jessie (Bell) Last; grandchildren, Lucy, Emerson, Lyla, Beckett, Austen; brother, Mike McKoy; and sisters, Theresa McKoy and Debra Hendrickson. She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Andrew.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens. A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday.

Memorials may be gifted in Kathleen’s name to St. Vincent de Paul or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

