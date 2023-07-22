Kathleen "Kathy" O'Keefe

June 27, 1942 - July 13, 2023

PORTAGE – Kathleen "Kathy" O'Keefe, age 81, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at her home.

Kathy was born on June 27, 1942, near Briggsville, the daughter of James P. and Margaret (Lynch) O'Keefe.

She had worked at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, her whole life, retiring in 2005. Kathy was very proud of her Irish heritage. She loved the Packers and Badgers. Kathy enjoyed baking cookies.

She is survived by her brother, James T. O'Keefe; many cousins, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Alice M. O'Keefe and a brother, Robert, in infancy.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, with Fr. Randy Timmerman presiding. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Briggsville. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.