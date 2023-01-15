Kathleen Ann Kelliher

July 9, 1931 – Dec. 20, 2022

MADISON — Kathleen Ann “Kay” (Weger) Kelliher, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Heritage in Middleton.

She was born in Madison on July 9, 1931, the daughter of Matthew and Ethel (Willadsen) Weger. Kay married William Kelliher on July 8, 1950, and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage. Together they raised four children and enjoyed bowling, golfing and camping in their 5th wheel trailer. Kay retired from General Casualty Insurance. She and Bill spent winters in Mission, Texas, and came back to live in Oxford, Wis., during the summers until Bill’s Alzheimer’s kept him from driving. She took care of Bill until he passed away in 2009. Kay lived in Waunakee Cannery Row Senior Appts, where she met, (Jack) Jahn Barry, who remained her very close and dear friend until her passing. She moved to Heritage Senior Living in 2015, where she spent the rest of her days.

Kay will be greatly missed by her family and friends who loved her very much. She is survived by her four children: Kal (Dawn) Kelliher, Noreen (Mike) Ray, Bart Kelliher and Michele (Nick) Sykes; grandchildren: Kristin (Lamar) Carter, Kevin (Kristin) Kelliher, Tom (Meri Joy) Ray, Kelly (Jim) Niesen, Carl Kelliher (Geneva Ervin), Kyle Kelliher, Eric (Stacey) Sykes and Christopher (Lisa) Sykes; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William; her parents, Matthew and Ethel Weger; siblings: Matthew Weger Jr., Bernice Frederick, Jackie Goldade and Delores Weger.

A Memorial Service will be held at noon on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kay’s name to Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis., or to Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter, 620 S 76th Street #160, Milwaukee, WI 53214. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

