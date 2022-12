July 28, 1951 – Dec. 1, 2022

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Kathleen A. Bull (Bully), age 71, of Seminole, Fla., formerly of Wisconsin, passed away after a long battle with cancer on December 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Kathy had a long, successful softball career and owned her own business, Abull Courier. Kathy will be dearly missed by her life companion Lou Burbach of Seminole, Fla., and son Blake Burbach-Bull of Portage, Wis.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Wisconsin.