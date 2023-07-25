Katherine Hull

Sept. 17, 1939 - July 23, 2023

WAUPUN - Katherine Hull, 83, of rural Waupun, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Waupun Memorial Hospital. Katherine was born September 17, 1939 in the Friesland area, the daughter of Eli and Ida DeVries Alsum. She attended and graduated from Cambria-Friesland High School.

On August 29, 1958 Katherine married Elton Hull in East Friesland. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun for most of their married lives. Katherine enjoyed the trips she and Elton took to Branson. She was a devoted wife, loving mother to her children, and cherished spending time with her grandchildren.

Katherine was a member of Emmanuel Church in Waupun. She had a group of friends who she enjoyed doing birthday celebrations with.

Katherine is survived by her husband of 64 years, Elton Hull of Waupun; six children: Sharon (Michael) Henning of Waupun, Karen Lawson of Bucyrus, OH, Susan (Donald) Henning of Arkdale, Pamela (Robert) Mecklenberg of Burnett, Kathleen (Michael) Brown Jr. of Waupun, and Richard (Penny) Hull; 20 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and a brother, Gordon (Lois) Alsum of Waupun; and many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.

Katherine was preceded in death by her parents; her son-in-law, Timothy Lawson; and her sister, Donna DeYoung-Lont.

Funeral services for Katherine Hull will be held Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Emmanuel Church in Waupun at 12:00 noon with Pastor Gwen Loomans officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family at the church from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon service. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in the town of Trenton.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.