March 8, 1956 – Dec. 1, 2022

MADISON — Katherine Hoveland, 66, of Madison, Wis., passed away December 1, 2022, of complications from a severe lung infection and influenza. She was born March 8, 1956, in Madison to Earl William and Marian E. (Gunderson) Hoveland.

Katherine was preceded in death by her mother; maternal grandparents, Alva Elroy and Inez Katherine (Titus) Gunderson; and beloved nephew, Rob, son of her brother, Robert, of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.

Katherine married her husband, Anthony (Tony) Kannenberg, on August 31, 1985, and they lived in Madison throughout their 37 years of marriage. Katherine held a master’s degree in education, and taught primary school in the Madison Metropolitan School District before retiring in 2005. She was a dedicated, enthusiastic teacher who advocated passionately for all children.

Katherine later became a longtime volunteer at WORT 89.9 Community Radio, and served on its board of directors. Listeners recall her hearty laugh, natural banter, and comedic timing during the station’s on-air pledge drives; while co-workers remember her kind and caring greetings that instantly made every newcomer feel welcome.

Anyone who asked Katherine’s opinion received a frank, earthy, fact-based answer straight from her heart. For pleasure, she enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, photography, trout fishing, rock and blues music, flower and vegetable gardening, socializing with friends and family, and driving her Fiat 500 way too fast. She was especially passionate about the Rolling Stones’ music, native plants and flowers, and progressive politics that benefited all.

Katherine grew up on Madison’s west side, where she attended Crestwood Elementary School, James Madison Memorial junior and senior high schools, and Shabazz City High School, where she graduated in 1974.

After high school she studied commercial art and photography at Madison Area Technical College; worked in photography at The Art Matt on State Street; and waitressed part-time at the Sheraton Hotel and the Second Story on State Street. After working for the State of Wisconsin as a fiscal clerk in accounting, Katherine returned to college to earn a bachelor’s degree in education and child psychology at UW-Madison in the early 1990s. She then earned her master’s degree through Olivet Nazarene University in 2003.

Katherine is survived by her husband, father, brother, and many nieces and nephews. All who knew Katherine will miss her integrity, fierce loyalty, acerbic wit, ironic humor, hearty laugh, poignant storytelling, and the compassionate light she brought into their lives.

And if you had asked Katherine how she wanted to be remembered, she likely would have laughed and quoted a favorite line from Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” in which Huck said: “I don’t take no stock in dead people.”

There will be no funeral, but a private memorial will be held later in Madison.

Donations in her name can be made to WORT 89.9 Community Radio.