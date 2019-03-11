PORTAGE - Kristine M. Kasuboski, age 58, passed away peacefully at UW Hospital in Madison on Friday, March 8, 2019, with her sister, Annette, by her side.
Kristine was born on Sept. 15, 1960, in Baraboo, the daughter of Norbert and Mary (Scully) Kasuboski. She graduated from Mauston High School in 1978 and furthered her education at Viterbo University in La Crosse, graduating in 1985. Kristine focused on her career and getting her master's in Business Administration. She worked in Washington, D.C. and then moved to Chicago, where she enjoyed working as a CFO in real estate. Throughout the years, she poured herself into her career, most recently working for RTP out of Winona, Minn.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Kasuboski of Madison; siblings, Mark (Nancy) Kasuboski of Iowa, Annette (Rick) Sauvola and their son, Max, of Pardeeville; Sara Kasuboski of Wisconsin Dells; Paula (Mirek) Janowiak and their son, Damon, of Sun Prairie; and other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents and her father.
At Kristine's request, no services will be held.
"Goodbye my amazing, talented friend!! You were loved by so many and we will dearly miss your contagious laughter and beautiful smile!! Thank You for all the beautiful memories and for being such a big part of my life!! Love you to the moon and back."
The family would like to thank the staff at UW Hospital for their care and support. Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.