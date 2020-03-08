Kasten, Frederick J.

Kasten, Frederick J.

MADISON—Frederick J. Kasten, age 67, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. Funeral Service will be held at HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 734 Holy Cross Way, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, with Rev. Mark Bartels presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. A visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until time of service on Thursday. A full obituary will be placed in the Tuesday edition of the Wisconsin State Journal. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

