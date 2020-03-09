Kasten, Frederick J. "Fred"

MADISON - Frederick J. "Fred" Kasten was called home by the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He passed peacefully with his loving wife at his side. Fred was born on Dec. 9, 1952, in Watertown, Wis.

After graduating high school, Fred moved from Watertown to Madison where he attained a marketing degree from MATC. His passion and talent were in automotive repair becoming an owner of DB's Service Center for almost 30 years before he retired in 2007 due to declining health.

Fred had a silent strength about him, a head for business, a gentle disposition, an opinion or two and a good sense of humor. Fred was Fred.

In 1981, Fred married his best friend and love of his life, Ann Lemberger. Through the years they shared many things including their love of horses, canine companions and a strong faith in the Lord.

Fred enjoyed time with family and friends, trapshooting, reading, playing cards, UW Band Concerts, Badger road trips and just about any reason to drive his tractor. He was a gifted woodworker making many handcrafted one of a kind pieces. He called it his 'sawdust therapy'. And if he was in a story telling mood you were in for a treat, better pull up a chair, beverage of choice and enjoy the ride down memory lane. Between road trips, work, and life in general he had some interesting stories to tell.