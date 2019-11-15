BARABOO - Virgil Kasper died on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at home. He became aware of an acute stage four cancer in April 2019. Treatments were not effective, and Virgil elected to enter the in home hospice program August 1. Virgil stated that, “My God and I have an agreement to enable me to ‘Live as fully as possible to death’." Mission has been successfully concluded.
Private inurnment of ashes will be conducted with family. A celebration of life is planned for Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Baraboo First United Methodist Church with Pastor Marianne Cotter officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. A full obituary will follow at that time. Redlin Funeral Home is assisting with services.