Kasper, James W. "Jim"

FALL RIVER - James W. "Jim" Kasper, age 88, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, May 23, 2020, surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH in Columbus. Interment will be in St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery in Columbus with full military honors. Online condolences and memories may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.