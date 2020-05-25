Kasper, James W. "Jim"

Kasper, James W. "Jim"

{{featured_button_text}}

FALL RIVER - James W. "Jim" Kasper, age 88, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, May 23, 2020, surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH in Columbus. Interment will be in St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery in Columbus with full military honors. Online condolences and memories may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Kasper, James W. "Jim"

James W. "Jim" Kasper

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus (920) 623-5850

jensenfuneralandcremation.com

To plant a tree in memory of James Kasper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics